Top 5: Occasions for yoga pants

Activewear is a staple in the modern wardrobe, and the pinnacle of activewear is the humble yoga pant. They are so comfortable and versatile that you can literally wear them everywhere. But not all yoga pants are created equal. Here’s a quick guide to the top five situations that you should definitely be wearing leggings in.

5. University

Everyone knows that there’s nobody important at university. There’s definitely no cute people on whom you would like to make a good impression. You’re too busy studying to look like you’ve got your shit together. This is a good opportunity to show off your school spirit by getting a pair of tights in school colours. Wearing that pair every day will help people know that you’re all about this school thing. You better make sure that you buy them at least a size or two too small for you. That way they are stretched nice and thin. You spent good money on that underwear, why shouldn’t everyone see it? Pair with a slouchy school hoodie and cover everything in lint.

4. Date Night

You want your date to know that you care so little about impressing them that you didn’t even bother to change for the occasion. You want to really knock them out? Actually go to hot yoga before your date, and don’t shower or change. Human sweat is loaded with pheromones. It’s nature’s perfume. Wear tights with a very busy print of your favourite things. Do you like cats? Then I recommend leggings with the faces of thousands of cats. Better yet, the face of your cat a thousand times over. This is guaranteed to spark a conversation, and let your date know the things you care about. Be sure to mention that thing you care about at every possible opportunity during the date. People respond well to zealotry. Pair with whatever shirt you normally wear to yoga to maximize that yoga aroma.

3. Job Interviews

Casual casual is the new business casual. Nothing says that you’re a consummate professional like wearing the same clothes you wear for Netflix and chill. Why limit yourself to just the interview? Carry this style with you to every single day at work. When the dress code says black pants, they mean tights. Anyone who knows fashion can tell you that slacks and yoga pants are interchangeable as long as they’re the same colour. Pair with an ill-fitting, tucked-in, collared blouse and you’re hired!

2. Wedding

Dresses and tuxedos are for the wedding party. You’re not really going to be in the formal pictures, so it’s okay if you wear something comfortable. They only invited you to drink to excess anyways. I recommend white leggings to show your support for the bride, but watch out for red wine! The bride will self-conscious enough on her big day, so she won’t want everyone watching her. Pair with a really sparkly shirt to draw as much attention to yourself as possible.

1. Funeral

In this time of grieving, people will be looking for comfort in any place they can find it. Show them how comfortable you are by wearing yoga pants. The best thing about this is that you can wear the same pair of black leggings you wear to work. Or the white ones your wore to the wedding, depending on the funerary traditions being observed. Thrifty! Pair them with a matching colour shirt that shows a little skin and has either leather or lace on it. Preferably both. Just because someone died, doesn’t mean fashion has to.