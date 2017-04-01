What a Time to be Alive: Paying for athletic fees you can’t opt out of in your tuition at the U of A

Every term, full-time students dish out $108.58 in fees for the PAW Centre and athletic services as part of their tuition. I have no idea what this money goes towards. Is it for a new treadmill? New mats? Just maintenance costs? Does anyone really know what they’re paying for with these athletic fees? If you do, please let me know.

It makes me happy beyond words to know that I am giving money for something I will never use. It’s even better that even though I want to go to the gym, labs and term papers take up so much time that the only thing I want to do after is curl up and sleep. The last thing I want to do is go work out. But isn’t it amazing that I pay this ridiculous amount every term? I mean, it’s not like I could use that money for rent or food or clothes. I love how the university just knows that I’m in such a charitable mood and gives no opt-out option for this fee. I’d rather give money for the athletics department I never have time to use than to donate the money elsewhere. I appreciate that it stops me from being selfish and saving for my future.

To say the least, my wallet sings every term when I see this fee in my Beartracks, and I couldn’t be happier about it if I tried.