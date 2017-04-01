Getaway

PLLC residence taking applications for butlers

Image: Adaire Beatty 1 Comment

With the residency on track to be open, applications are now open. Must fit into one of the following types:

Type A: Geoffrey

Requirements:

  • British
  • Be able to low-key mock residents masterfully
  • Claim to be theatre trained
  • Must follow the sitcom tropes of a butler

Must cater to students who:

  • From west Philadelphia
    • Born and raised
  • On the playground, spending most of their days
  • Got into one little fight
    • Now lives with uncle in Bel Air

Type B: Alfred

Requirements:

  • British
  • Have vague former military record
    • Or vague combat training
  • Be old as fuck

Must cater to students who:

  • Spend there nights fighting crime
  • Have no parents
  • Totally aren’t Batman 😉

Type C: Mr. Carson

Requirements:

  • Super British
  • Ridiculously Boring
  • Have experience working in an Abbey

Must cater to students who:

  • are also boring British people
  • super rich
  • idk the PLLC don’t watch this boring ass show

Please send in resumes to PLLCbutlerunion@ualberta.ca.