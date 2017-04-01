PLLC residence taking applications for butlers

With the residency on track to be open, applications are now open. Must fit into one of the following types:

Type A: Geoffrey

Requirements:

British

Be able to low-key mock residents masterfully

Claim to be theatre trained

Must follow the sitcom tropes of a butler

Must cater to students who:

From west Philadelphia Born and raised

On the playground, spending most of their days

Got into one little fight Now lives with uncle in Bel Air



Type B: Alfred

Requirements:

British

Have vague former military record Or vague combat training

Be old as fuck

Must cater to students who:

Spend there nights fighting crime

Have no parents

Totally aren’t Batman 😉

Type C: Mr. Carson

Requirements:

Super British

Ridiculously Boring

Have experience working in an Abbey

Must cater to students who:

are also boring British people

super rich

idk the PLLC don’t watch this boring ass show

Please send in resumes to PLLCbutlerunion@ualberta.ca.