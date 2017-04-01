PLLC residence taking applications for butlers
With the residency on track to be open, applications are now open. Must fit into one of the following types:
Type A: Geoffrey
Requirements:
- British
- Be able to low-key mock residents masterfully
- Claim to be theatre trained
- Must follow the sitcom tropes of a butler
Must cater to students who:
- From west Philadelphia
- Born and raised
- On the playground, spending most of their days
- Got into one little fight
- Now lives with uncle in Bel Air
Type B: Alfred
Requirements:
- British
- Have vague former military record
- Or vague combat training
- Be old as fuck
Must cater to students who:
- Spend there nights fighting crime
- Have no parents
- Totally aren’t Batman 😉
Type C: Mr. Carson
Requirements:
- Super British
- Ridiculously Boring
- Have experience working in an Abbey
Must cater to students who:
- are also boring British people
- super rich
- idk the PLLC don’t watch this boring ass show
Please send in resumes to PLLCbutlerunion@ualberta.ca.