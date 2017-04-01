My Little Pony is now a hate symbol

Parents everywhere are burning their kids’ My Little Pony dolls and DVDs after legendary unknown Twitter user @fakenewshere made headlines for the claim that the perennial favourite children’s cartoon was a hate symbol.

“Rainbow Dash is an allegorical connection to hate on the LGBTQ+ community. #MLPIsOver #no,” read the fateful tweet.

Since then, My Little Pony has been cancelled. All toys are being recalled and destroyed. Bronies are going underground. It’s the horizon of a brand new world.