Fashion Streeters: Lister Edition with Connor White

Gateway: Tell us what you’re wearing.

Connor: Clothes, primarily. Jeans. I got this cardigan on sale at West 49, so that was cool. These boots I got for a discounted price at my old job. I also have duck socks from Urban Outfitters. My shirt is also from there — it’s tie dyed, so that means it’s cool. I rolled up my jeans because I try sometimes.

How would you describe your style?

Lister Trash. Grandpa with a touch of plaid sometimes. No plaid today, so I guess that’s something different.

How has your style changed since moving to Edmonton?

I’ve worn a lot more plaid. In high school (in Cochrane), I just wore sweaters, and then as soon as I came here I started to basically just wear shirts with flannels overtop, or plaid under cardigans, or anything under cardigans. Basically just plaid and cardigans.

What’s the most important thing about fashion to you?

Being confident. I just like feeling confident — like, yes, I own the world with this plaid shirt. But not today. Just normally. I don’t know, I like cardigans too.

What’s some fashion advice to live by?

Try stepping outside your comfort zone. That’s a thing. I try to do that a lot. Sometimes. Honestly, I can’t say much because I usually wear the same thing. Also, jeans can be worn for multiple days at a time. The most I’ve gone is eight days in a row. You just have to check that there’s no mud on the back of your calves. Also, if you spilled soya sauce on them while you were eating, you should probably wash them. Or hoisin sauce. You know how it is.