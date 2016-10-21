The Watch-men Ep 53: Army of Darkness

Alright you Primitive Screwheads, listen up! You see this? This… is our Army of Darkness episode! It’s a 39-minute pop culture shotgun blast. The Gateway’s top of the line. You can find this in the multimedia department. That’s right, this sweet baby was made at the University of Alberta. Retails for about a hundred and nine, ninety five. It’s got Sam’s bad jokes, Matt’s bad quotes, and Oumar. That’s right. Listen Watch-men. Listen Watch-men Podcast. You got that?

After the Deadite discussion is done, it’s all zombie talk with guest Mifi (who apparently speaks their language). We take a look at the upcoming Walking Dead Season 7 premiere, and offer some bold predictions.

Check out Army of Darkness at the Metro Cinema, Wednesday, October 26 @ 7 pm for the Halloween edition of Gateway to Cinema. Free Admission with valid student ID.

