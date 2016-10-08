The Watch-men Ep. 51: Westworld

Have you ever questioned the nature of your reality? After going through an episode of HBO’s new Sci-Fi Western, Westworld, you just might!

Our resident HBO correspondent Joyce returns to the show as we talk about robots, people and a bit of Shakespeare. Is Westworld the new Game of Thrones, or is it merely a simulation of something great and not the real deal? Tune in to find out!

