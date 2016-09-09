The Watch-men Ep 47: Summer ’16 Recap

Looking for revenge / After summer sixteen / After summer sixteen – Not Quite Drake

Summer has come to a close and a new school year is upon us — thankfully putting to rest one of the most tumultuous and downright terrible summer movie seasons in recent memory. But was it all bad? Was there any salvation to be had?

The Watch-men do their best Judge Dredd impersonation on this week’s episode, playing Judge, Jury, and Executioner as they recap the best and seek revenge on the worst movies they saw over the last 4 months. Which films did Matt and Sam give the Watch-men Stamp of Approval™ and which earned a solemn, disappointed dad worthy, Watch-men Stamp of Disapproval™?

We’ll also hand out our prized: “Sam Raimi Spider Man 2 Award for Best Movie of the Summer™,” our “M. Night Shyamalan Award for Most Surprising Movie of the Summer™,” our “The Walking Dead Finale Award for Most Contentious Movie of the Summer™,” and of course our revered, “Zack Snyder Murder Award for Worst Movie of the Summer™.”

