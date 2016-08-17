The Watch-men Ep 43: Don’t watch Suicide Squad

You know, normally we just title our episode the same name as the show or movie we review, but we’re just so tired, you guys. So very, very tired.

Don’t watch Suicide Squad. Don’t give them your money. Live blissfully unaware that for seven painful minutes, Jared Leto’s Joker destroys all you love about that character.

Also, Reg joins Matt on this week’s episode to thoroughly trash a terrible movie that makes little sense and wastes a pretty good cast. Enjoy!

