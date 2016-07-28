The Watch-men Ep 41: Ghostbusters (2016)

With the new Ghostbusters reboot out in theatres, Matt and Sam welcome back previous Ghostbusters reviewers Amie and Mifi to talk ghosts and busting in 2016.

Did the all-female remake live up to the original? Was it a disaster that ruined childhoods? Or was it just a regular old summer comedy? We sort through all the ectoplasm to give you our ghosty-est takes!

Plus, with another San Diego Comic Con in the books, we go through a handful of the new trailers and talk about why we’re finally excited for the upcoming DCU movies. It’s a classic double episode on this week’s The Watch-men podcast!

