The Watch-men Ep 40: Star Trek

Star Trek! Nothing but Star Trek!

With a new movie and a new TV show on the way, the Star Trek franchise seems to be coming back off life support. Since it’s been around for five decades, it’s both something to look forward to and something to look back on.

Regular Watch-Men Sam and Matt are off on an away mission, so Reg and Neale take command of the bridge and look back over 726 episodes to answer the question: what Star Trek is worth watching?

