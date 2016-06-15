The Watch-men Ep. 35: Warcraft

The horde has invaded Azeroth! Orcs are pouring through the portal, humans are hopping on their gryphons, and everyone is honing their craft… for war!

Duncan Jones’ CGI epic Warcraft is in theatres now. Boasting the strength of perhaps the most successful video game franchise in history, the movie has already made waves in China. Did it live up to the Watch-men standard? Or is it just another casualty of war… craft… ? We break down the plot, look closely at the characters, and try to figure out if Sam has been possessed by a demon the whole time on this week’s The Watch-men podcast!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free and Jahzzar