The Watch-men Ep. 34: Spotlight on Louis CK

Louis CK, the biggest name in standup comedy and champion for direct-to-consumer distribution, is the focus of this episode of the Watch-men Podcast.

Stephanie returns to the show as we go over some of Louis’ standup success as well as his transition to writer and director of more serious works. All that, plus Matt and Steph take a shot at the popular “what’s this new show about?” game.

Warning: this episode contains explicit content

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free and Jahzzar

Links:

Honest Trailers – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of Their Shells (feat. The Nostalgia Critic): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGipOggNbyw

TMNT Turtle Pies: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_pHrprTsMVc