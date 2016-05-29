The Watch-men Ep. 32: Game of Thrones Mid-Season Recap

Has it been five weeks already? Game of Thrones, the without-a-doubt most popular show on television, is at its halfway point, and has not disappointed. Joyce returns to the studio to chat with Matt and Sam about all things direwolf, dragon and door-holding.

We go over our pre-season predictions, recap this season’s biggest shockers and speculate about what’s to come. All this, plus a Joyce original show theory, on this week’s The Watch-men Podcast!

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free and Jahzzar