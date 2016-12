Another week, another critically panned piece of media to review. Critics piled on the hate for The Walking Dead’s season 6 finale, but does The Watch-men podcast agree? Our zombie-loving friend Mifi comes back on the show to break down the second half of season 6. Should this corpse shamble on, or is it time to put down The Walking Dead for good? Tune in to find out!

