The Watch-men Ep. 28: Alien Day!

The Alien franchise, a film series long known for its stance on the dangers of corporate greed, now has an official day thanks to corporate greed. 20th Century Fox has decided that April 26th is officially Alien day, based on the fact that the alien creature is discovered on a moon named LV-426. The day features some exclusive merch, including a Reebok re-release of the stompers Ripley wore in Alien, the proceeds from which no doubt go to their weapons division. It also gives The Watch-men podcast a reason to dive back into a franchise with some serious peaks and valleys. Our guest Theo joins the show as we discuss what makes the Alien movies so memorable.

