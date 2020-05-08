MultimediaPodcastsThe Gateway Presents

The Gateway Presents: Top 5 News Articles for 2019

A recap of notable news stories in 2019

Adam Lachacz Tina Tai
Alex Patterson

In this episode of the Gateway Presents, we’re doing a Flashback Friday. Join our 2019-20 News Editor, Adam Lachacz, and 2019-20 Online Editor, Tina Tai, in recalling our Top 5 news stories in 2019.

Articles mentioned:
The U of A proposes new program for international student tuition
Nathan Fung: June 7, 2019
International student starts GoFundMe to pay final semesters’ tuition
Kate Turner: April 8, 2019
Offensive comments by U of A lecturer spur student backlash
Adam Lachacz: November 27, 2019
Only one candidate showed up to the provincial election forum at the U of A
Nathan Fung: April 9, 2019
BREAKING: Budget 2019’s effect on post-secondary in Alberta
Adam Lachacz: October 24, 2019

Adam Lachacz is the Editor-in-Chief of The Gateway for 2020-21. Previously, he was the 2019-20 News Editor, 2018-19 Staff Reporter, and a senior volunteer contributor from 2016-18. He is a fourth-year student studying history and political science. Adam is addicted to the news, an aspiring sneakerhead, and loves a good cup of black coffee.
Tina is the 2020-21 Magazine Editor of The Gateway. She is a Psychology major and enjoys training her cats to give high-fives using behaviour modification methods. In her spare time she enjoys making sushi, watching murder mystery shows, and taking naps so long they may as well be sleeps.

