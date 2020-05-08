The Gateway Presents: Top 5 News Articles for 2019
A recap of notable news stories in 2019
In this episode of the Gateway Presents, we’re doing a Flashback Friday. Join our 2019-20 News Editor, Adam Lachacz, and 2019-20 Online Editor, Tina Tai, in recalling our Top 5 news stories in 2019.
Articles mentioned:
The U of A proposes new program for international student tuition
Nathan Fung: June 7, 2019
International student starts GoFundMe to pay final semesters’ tuition
Kate Turner: April 8, 2019
Offensive comments by U of A lecturer spur student backlash
Adam Lachacz: November 27, 2019
Only one candidate showed up to the provincial election forum at the U of A
Nathan Fung: April 9, 2019
BREAKING: Budget 2019’s effect on post-secondary in Alberta
Adam Lachacz: October 24, 2019