The Watch-Men Episode 86: Game of Thrones Season 7 Preview

Before Game of Thrones returns for its seventh (and penultimate) season this weekend, let The Watch-men to catch you up on all things Westeros. From the resurrection of Jon Snow to the Battle of the Bastards, Matt and Sam look back at all the key moments of season 6 in anticipation of what’s to come in season 7.

Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-watch-men/id1049970465?mt=2

Pocket Cast http://pca.st/EEa0

Music credit:

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/Directionless_EP/Broke_For_Free_-_Directionless_EP_-_01_Night_Owl

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Please_Listen_Carefully