The Watch-men Ep 68: Oscars 2017 Predictions

Once again everyone’s favourite star-studded night of Hollywood self-love is upon us. The Oscars are here, and the Watch-men have come ready with their bold predictions!

Join us as Matt, Sam, Joyce, and returning Oscars guest Ashton (who was the only one to watch almost all the major nominated films) make their picks in all the major categories.

The stakes are high for the nominated filmmakers, actors, actresses, sound editors, and millions of underpaid VFX workers, but they’re even higher for us as we wait and see who’s picks reign supreme at this year’s Academy Awards.

*** The Watch-men Oscars Picks ***

Visual Effects

“The Jungle Book” – All

Original Score

“La La Land” – All

Original Screenplay

“La La Land” – Ashton

“The Lobster” – Matt

“Manchester by the Sea” – Joyce, Sam

Cinematography

“La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Sam

“Silence” – Matt

Animated Feature

“Zootopia” – All

Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, “Fences” – All

Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” – All

Lead Actress

Emma Stone, “La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt

Ruth Negga, “Loving” – Sam

Lead Actor

Denzel Washington, “Fences” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land” – Sam

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, “La La Land” – All

Best Picture

“La La Land” – Ashton, Joyce, Matt

“Moonlight” – Sam