Spam of the Week: January 29, 2017
Working in media means a ton of emails, most of which go right to the spam folder. Here is a collection of the past week’s most creative, ridiculous, and just plain weird:
IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM BAN KI-MOON
United Nations Headquarters
New York,NY 10017
United States.
This is to bring to your notice that the United Nations Compensation fund Organization,In Affiliation with the United Nations Human Rights Council has been authorized in their Sanction Programs to compensate 1,000 scam victims who has being a victim of internet scam.The United Nations has decided to pay you $250,000.00 USD(Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) each in order to restore the global economy to the enviable standard of respectability.
Your particulars was mentioned by one of the syndicates who was arrested as one of the victims of their operations.You are hereby warned not to communicate or duplicate this message to him or her for any reason whatsoever as the US SECRET SERVICE is already on trace of the other criminals,these information should remain confidential till they are all apprehended,other victims who have not been contacted can submit their application as well for scrutiny and possible consideration.
You are to contact Brian Weber preferably by email on (brianphilip.weber@yahoo.com.
States.You are also advised to provide him with the under listed information for verification:
1)Full Names :
2)Home Address :
3)Nationality :
4)Age :
5)Sex :
6)Occupation :
7)Phone Number :
Best Regards,
Ban Ki-moon
Secretary-General of the United Nations.
How does it feel to be a loved one? I wish to feel it someday.
|
|
Klayman: Typical Vile Leftist Disrespect for Military Heroes! Send Them to Guantanamo for a Long Cuban Vacation!
Amy Looney, who lost her husband Navy SEAL Lt. Brendan Looney in 2010, and Ryan Manion, whose brother Marine First Lt. Travis Manion died in 2007, said they were attacked as they tried to enter the American Legion’s tribute to Medal of Honor recipients at the Veterans Inaugural Ball.
“Unfortunately, as we got there we found ourselves separated from the rest of the group walking to the galas that night and were caught in between the entrance to the event and about 75 protesters that got very angry with us and really converged on us,” Manion said on “Fox & Friends.”