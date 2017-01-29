Spam of the Week: January 29, 2017

Working in media means a ton of emails, most of which go right to the spam folder. Here is a collection of the past week’s most creative, ridiculous, and just plain weird:

IMPORTANT NOTICE FROM BAN KI-MOON

United Nations Headquarters

New York,NY 10017

United States.

This is to bring to your notice that the United Nations Compensation fund Organization,In Affiliation with the United Nations Human Rights Council has been authorized in their Sanction Programs to compensate 1,000 scam victims who has being a victim of internet scam.The United Nations has decided to pay you $250,000.00 USD(Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand United States Dollars) each in order to restore the global economy to the enviable standard of respectability.

Your particulars was mentioned by one of the syndicates who was arrested as one of the victims of their operations.You are hereby warned not to communicate or duplicate this message to him or her for any reason whatsoever as the US SECRET SERVICE is already on trace of the other criminals,these information should remain confidential till they are all apprehended,other victims who have not been contacted can submit their application as well for scrutiny and possible consideration.

You are to contact Brian Weber preferably by email on (brianphilip.weber@yahoo.com. ph) for the release of your $250,000.00 USD compensation fund,he’s a United Nation representative in the United

States.You are also advised to provide him with the under listed information for verification:

1)Full Names :

2)Home Address :

3)Nationality :

4)Age :

5)Sex :

6)Occupation :

7)Phone Number :

Best Regards,

Ban Ki-moon

Secretary-General of the United Nations.

How does it feel to be a loved one? I wish to feel it someday.

Hello there,

How does it feel to be a loved one? I wish to feel it someday.

I am Tatyana, an educated middle class girl from, Bryansk, Russia. I am a doctor and earn for a decent living. I am very hard working and honest to my profession, which indirectly implies that I don’t have much free time.

So this has given rise to problems in my personal life. Lack of free time has deprived me of the chances of finding my love and life partner which many professionals might share with me. So I want to tell straightaway that I am in search of my life partner.

If you ask why online dating then the answer is that it is the only option left for me. Moreover I was always fascinated by foreign countries, their culture and languages. I always had a dream of meeting a perfect foreigner just like in films. The best way to find a foreigner to date with is at an online dating site.

During my search of a perfect online dating site, I came across this website, where thousands of young women like me had registered and found the love of their life. If you are a single and you also want to get loved and live together with a fine woman in harmony and love, then please join this site and try to find me. I will be more than happy to converse with you and get to know each other.

Parking Charge number 44888

Parking violation notice The City of Toronto records specify that a parking tickets issued to the vehicle described below has not been paid. this penalties and applicable penalties area past due and must be paid within the next 10 calendar days. Driving Records show that you are/were the registered owner at the time this vehicle was cited. Consequently you are justly chargeable for responding to this notification. Ticket

Number Violation Fine Payment

Received AMOUNT

DUE 44888 Park facing wrong direction – raised curb $40.00 $0.00 $40.00 View photos taken by the bylaw officer who issued your ticket here. Imperial Parking Canada

Klayman: Typical Vile Leftist Disrespect for Military Heroes! Send Them to Guantanamo for a Long Cuban Vacation!

Gold Star family members say they were assaulted during inaugural ball festivities