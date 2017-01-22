Spam of the Week: January 22, 2017

Working in media means a ton of emails, most of which go right to the spam folder. Here is a collection of the past week’s most creative, ridiculous, and just plain weird:

Quick Survey: Justin Trudeau wants to hear from you

Daniel,

It’s a new year and Justin Trudeau wants to hear from you.

How are you feeling early in this new year?

What issues are top of mind for you?

How do you think the Liberal Party of Canada is doing in our work together to deliver real change for Canadians?

Take our super-quick 2017 New Year Check-in Survey and let us know!

https://www.liberal.ca/new-year-check-in-survey-2017/

It’s been ages since we last spoke

Hi. How are you? It’s been ages since we last spoke. May be you forgot my email? Remember aimohayri999@gmail.com 🙂

I hope everything is going well. What have you been up to lately? What about your husband? I’m still alone. How have you celebrated this New Year? Hope to hear from you soon.

aimohayri999@gmail.com

Remember me. Aino Harma

Hi. How are you? It’s been ages since we last spoke. May be you forgot my email? Remember ainhaar999@gmail.com 🙂

I hope everything is going well. What have you been up to lately? What about your husband? I’m still alone. How have you celebrated this New Year? Hope to hear from you soon.

ainhaar999@gmail.com

Ready to hire a man which would become a lover

Nice housewife is looking for a lover for a one time datings. Confidence is guaranteed. Love hard sex, ready to be a slave. Search for me in section «housewives».

The profile is here.

Blowjob datings

Young and beautiful blond girl is looking for a man. Ready to serious relationship, want kids. Pro in sex and ready to everything, i like anal sex.

My profile is here.

Invite a girl to a restaurant and fuck her in the toilet room

Two pretty student girls ready to present gentle sex to a man or woman. Read more here.

From: Patti

I NEED YOUR IMMEDIATE COOPERATION URGENTLY

NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION,(NNPC)

101 MARINA ROAD,

LAGOS ISLAND,

NIGERIAN.

EMAIL: (mark.petersnnpc@vp.pl)

DEAR FRIEND,

I AM MR.MARK PETERS A DIRECTOR OF THE CONTRACT AWARD/REVIEW DEPARTMENT WITH THE NIGERIA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION(NNPC).

I AM CONTACTING YOU ON THIS BUSINESS OF TRANSFERRING THE SUM OF US$30M (UNITED STATES DOLLARS ONLY).

INTO A SAFE FOREIGN ACCOUNT AND THE NEED IS VERY URGENT.I GOT YOUR CONTACT FROM A RELIABLE SOURCE AND IT IS WITH BUSINESS TRUST THAT MADE ME TO CONTACT YOU ON THIS MATTER.I WRITE TO SOLICIT FOR THE TRANSFER OF THIS FUND INTO YOUR ACCOUNT.THIS MONEY WAS GENERATED FROM AN OVER INVOICED CONTRACT FUND IN MY CORPORATION(NNPC).

I AM CONTACTING YOU FOR YOUR HELP AND PARTNERSHIP FOR THE FOLLOWING TWO REASONS AND ALSO ON BEHALF OF MY TWO OTHER COLLEAGUES.

1.AS A CIVIL SERVANT I AM NOT PERMITTED TO OWN FOREIGN ACCOUNT DUE TO CIVIL SERVICE CODE OF CONDUCT.

2.MY PRESENT FINANCIAL RESOURCES AS A CIVIL SERVANT IS NOT SUFFICIENT FOR ME TO HANDLE THE TRANSFER ALONE SUCCESSFULLY WITHOUT FINANCIAL ASSISTANT FROM A RELIABLE FOREIGN PARTNER ABOARD.

25% OF THIS SUM WILL BE FOR YOU AS COMPENSATION FOR USING YOUR BANK ACCOUNT IN TRANSFERRING THIS MONEY.5% WOULD BE USE TO REIMBURSE EXPENSES MADE BY BOTH PARTIES DURING THE PROCESS OF THE TRANSFER WHICH INCLUDED TELEPHONE BILLS,TRAVELING EXPENSES AND FEES,WHILE 70% IS FOR ME AND MY COLLEAGUES.

PLEASE NOTE THAT I WILL ARRANGE TO MEET WITH YOU IMMEDIATELY AFTER THE SUCCESSFUL CONCLUSION OF THE TRANSFER,THE 70% SHARES OF OURS WILL BE USED FOR INVESTMENT OVERSEAS.YOUR ASSISTANCE AND COOPERATION IS HIGHLY NEEDED.I ASSURE YOU THAT THIS TRANSACTION IS 100% RISK FREE.IF YOU ARE INTERESTED I WILL REQUIRE YOUR BANKING INFORMATION AS MENTIONED BELOW.

(1)NAME TO BE USE AS BENEFICIARY AND ADDRESS.

(2)YOUR PRIVATE AND CONFIDENTIAL TELEPHONE/FAX NUMBER(S)

(3)YOUR BANK NAME AND ADDRESS,YOUR BANK TELEPHONE AND FAX NUMBER(S)

(4)OR IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE WITH PROVIDING YOUR EXISTING ACCOUNT,YOU CAN WITHIN THE SHORTEST POSSIBLE TIME,CONFIDENTIALLY OPEN AN ENTIRE NEW(VIRGIN)ACCOUNT FOR THE TRANSACTION.I WOULD PREFER THIS ARRANGEMENT.

I HOPE TO CONCLUDE THIS BUSINESS WITHIN THE NEXT FOURTEEN (14)WORKING DAYS.

LOOKING FORWARD TO YOUR ANTICIPATED AND URGENT POSITIVE RESPONSE. PLEASE CALL ME IF YOU ARE INTERESTED TO HANDLE THIS DEAL WITH ME OR REPLY IMMEDIATELY THROUGH MY PERSONAL ALTERNATIVE E-MAIL ID WHICH IS:(mark.petersnnpc@vp.pl)

BEST REGARDS.

MR. MARK PETERS.