Spam of the Week: January 22, 2017
Working in media means a ton of emails, most of which go right to the spam folder. Here is a collection of the past week’s most creative, ridiculous, and just plain weird:
Quick Survey: Justin Trudeau wants to hear from you
Daniel,
It’s a new year and Justin Trudeau wants to hear from you.
How are you feeling early in this new year?
What issues are top of mind for you?
How do you think the Liberal Party of Canada is doing in our work together to deliver real change for Canadians?
Take our super-quick 2017 New Year Check-in Survey and let us know!
https://www.liberal.ca/new-year-check-in-survey-2017/
It’s been ages since we last spoke
Hi. How are you? It’s been ages since we last spoke. May be you forgot my email? Remember aimohayri999@gmail.com 🙂
I hope everything is going well. What have you been up to lately? What about your husband? I’m still alone. How have you celebrated this New Year? Hope to hear from you soon.
aimohayri999@gmail.com
Remember me. Aino Harma
Hi. How are you? It’s been ages since we last spoke. May be you forgot my email? Remember ainhaar999@gmail.com 🙂
I hope everything is going well. What have you been up to lately? What about your husband? I’m still alone. How have you celebrated this New Year? Hope to hear from you soon.
ainhaar999@gmail.com
Ready to hire a man which would become a lover
Nice housewife is looking for a lover for a one time datings. Confidence is guaranteed. Love hard sex, ready to be a slave. Search for me in section «housewives».
The profile is here.
Blowjob datings
Young and beautiful blond girl is looking for a man. Ready to serious relationship, want kids. Pro in sex and ready to everything, i like anal sex.
Invite a girl to a restaurant and fuck her in the toilet room
Two pretty student girls ready to present gentle sex to a man or woman. Read more here.
From: Patti
I NEED YOUR IMMEDIATE COOPERATION URGENTLY
My Wife Used To Cry In The Bedroom
…but when she found out what I was really hiding, she ran away from me like I was a murderer!
And yet this was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it led me to a secret miracle solution, that can give anyone who uses it… long lasting errections, literally on demand!
Click here discover the formula…
This solution is so powerful that it reverses your E.D. in less than 48 hours and with just a few minutes of your time, every day.
But there is a catch that most men will never know…
Click Here To Immediatelly and Permanently Reverse Your E.D
Click on the link above if you want to please your woman 5 times a day without heart-attack causing meds or painfull surgery…