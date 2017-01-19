Concert preview: Carter & The Capitals at the Needle

Carter & the Capitals

with The Torchettes

January 20 (9pm)

The Needle Vinyl Tavern

Tickets: $5 (at the door)

18+

Carter & the Capitals aren’t only known for their glorious, long hair. They also deliver dynamic live performances that can fill dance floors from the first slap of the bass to final hair flip. This weekend the group will “Get Down” at the Needle Vinyl Tavern for the release party of their latest single.

Lindon Carter (vocals), Eric Wildeman (guitar), Ali Mirzaie (bass) and Sam Malowany (drums) met during their first year in the music program at Macewan University in 2013. Drawn together by each other’s musicianship, Carter & the Capitals was born a year later. Keyboardist Eric Doucet was added to the group in 2016. The boys set out to produce a sexy mix of funk and soul (otherwise known as sexfunk). Despite their individual musical backgrounds ranging from punk to jazz, their goal is unanimous: get people dancing to old school funk beats.

“(People) can expect solid, groovy bass, and funky feels,” says Carter of the group’s sound. “Also dancing, lots of dancing. (There will be) songs people know and songs they will be singing after the show.” Carter notes that on top of writing original music, the band also rearranges some funk and R&B favourites into their set.

The past year has kept Carter & the Capitals busy. From completing their first tour around Alberta and B.C., where they performed for CBC Vancouver’s “Musical Nooners” summer concert series, to opening for Canadian electro-soul/dance group Busty and the Bass at the Rec Room in November.

“Opening for Busty and the Bass was pretty incredible,” says Carter. “They’re doing what we would love to be doing, touring the world and writing amazing music backed up by unreal live performances.”

As for Friday night’s performance, it’s all about the band’s new song “Get Down.” It’s a track set around powerful subsonic drum and bass that’s committed to giving the audience a fresh, funky experience from start to finish.

“’It’s all about getting down to the dance floor, and not worrying about how you look but just moving your body,” says Carter. “We go hard from beginning to end, there’s no room to sit down or relax for three straight minutes.”