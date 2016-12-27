12 Days of Archived Holiday Content: No Christmas Spirit in SU Eggnog

December 6, 1988

No Christmas Spirit in SU Eggnog

Martin Levenson

Students are good for drinking more than beer and eggnog.

But our Students’ Union doesn’t want to do anything to prove it.

A letter to the editor last week complained about the image portrayed by the SU Phone Directory cover, which showed students sitting in a lecture hall with beer bottles close at hand.

The letter writer wasn’t sure if this was a suitable public image to be projecting.

Maybe not. But the fact that our last two SU presidents have held promotional events with major breweries can only be a coincidence.

On Friday, the SU distributed about $4,000 worth of rum and eggnog. Well, okay, Christmas is coming, and it’s a nice way for students to get into the Christmas cheer.

However, this expenditure, along with $15,000 spent on the Freshman Introduction Week dance, points to a major contradiction in the spending priorities of the SU.

The SU Execu-types get all wound up over a “projected” loss at SU Records (which, incidentally, doesn’t show up on the Budget they printed on the back of The Gateway), and losses at Dewey’s Deli, but can somehow justify an expenditure of over $19,000 on only two events.

The Execu-types will tell you that they’re concerned about running their services in a business-like manner, but I’ll bet no business has as high a proportion of expenditures on entertainment, alcohol, and travel as the Students’ Union.

But that’s not really the point of this article.

The point it, it’s getting close to Christmas, and there’s a heck of lot of people out there who are less fortunate than us students. People who don’t have a place to go on Christmas, or don’t have a family. There are parents who can’t buy their children new clothes, or feed them so much that they’re “too stuffed to jump.”

I’m not making this up; these people really do exist. Sometimes students can get a little insulated from the real world, as we nestle in this cocoon we call university.

The public is aware of this. How often have you heard the term “ivory tower” in reference to the University?

Students should make every effort to give something back to the community, to reach out and show that we’re not a bunch of smug, self-centered swillers with a propensity to riot in the streets.

Why couldn’t we hold a Christmas dinner for those less fortunate, attended by students as well? Tickets could be distributed through Social Services, or some other organization.

Or why not purchase groceries, and make up Christmas hampers? Or organize a toy drive, so every child can have the excitement of opening a gift on Christmas?

For the students involved, the experience will be an eye opener, and might help them better appreciate how good they have it.

Those who benefit will appreciate our efforts, and the community may see students in a new light.

I don’t think students should have to pay extra for this, so keep your donations for the Christmas Bureau, or any other charitable organization. The SU represents us, and should act on our behalf.

It’s probably too late to organize anything this year, especially anything that puts students directly in contact with the people we’re trying to help.

But I know the Boyle Street Community Centre would appreciate any help we could give them with their Christmas dinner. And if nothing else, the SU could give a large donation to organizations that are actually doing something for people at Christmas.

With 1.4 million in the bank, and an obvious willingness to to spend money, your SU should consider making a meaningful contribution to the community at Christmas.

There’s more spirit in Christmas than there is in eggnog.

Original link: http://peel.library.ualberta.ca/newspapers/GAT/1988/12/06/5/