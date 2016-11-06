The Watch-men Ep 55: Westworld (1973)

Welcome to a special re-broadcast of The Watch-men Podcast’s first-ever live episode! In support of CJSR’s Fundrive, your favourite nerd culture connoseuirs sat down last week to raise some $$$ and bring our brand of film facts and analysis to the radio masses.

On the episode, Matt and Sam visit the theme-park where everything went wrong — two decades before the same thing happened in Jurassic Park. Michael Crichton’s 1973 film Westworld not only inspired HBO to create their current (and excellent) reinterpretation, but had us laughing, applauding, and saying “was that a real rattlesnake?” as well. For a movie made on little more than pennies, can Yul Brynner, some archaic CGI, and stunt men falling out of windows ensure this movie stands the test of time? The Watch-men are here to tell you.

