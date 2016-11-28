The Watch-men Ep 58: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them has hit theatres, so now it’s up to The Watch-men to cast their votes on whether or not it is truly fantastic or a No-Mag effort.

Harry Potter enthusiast Joyce joins Sam and Matt to see if the film, which is set in New York and features an all new cast, can stand on it’s own — without the help of a certain boy wizard.

Sam explores some theories, Joyce squeals repeatedly in delight, and Matt plays catch up after missing every Harry Potter movie but the first one. All this, plus Neale is tasked with uncovering a dark conspiracy in one of his greatest fact-finding missions yet. You won’t want to miss it on this episode of The Watch-men Podcast.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free and Jahzzar