No, tuition doesn’t need to be free

The tuition freeze for Alberta’s post-secondary students may keep costs down for another year, but that’s not enough for the Canadian Federation of Students (CFS), who is protesting for free tuition.

The Alberta government’s recent extension of the post-secondary tuition freeze, and subsequent review of post-secondary costs seeks to guide the future direction of increased fees, while providing current and future students with some form of financial predictability for their educational planning. In the meantime, the CFS — the largest student organization in Canada — have spread posters and pamphlets around the U of A campus, advertising their #AllOutNov2 protest at the South Academic Building. Students involved in the movement are taking action for universal access to education, education justice, “public education for the public good,” and, ultimately, free post-secondary education. As a 29-year-old, mechanic turned second year Arts major, I don’t believe post-secondary education should simply be handed out to anyone and everyone for nothing.

Most young adults coming out of high school and entering into an undergrad program are looking at 50,000 dollars and upwards in student loans before their 25th birthday (provided they don’t have rich parents). While this might be the largest chunk of change these young folks have seen up until this point, the reality is that this amount of debt is minuscule in 2016. It’s the sort of cash that isn’t enough for a new truck, and you might be lucky to put a down payment on mortgage with 50 grand — hell, I was spending a semester’s worth of tuition on new tools at my old job. In terms of bang for your buck, vehicles rust, houses fall apart, but a good education is something that can never be taken away from you.

As for your experience in school, university will still be just as hard with or without the fear of accumulating student loan debt. Writing papers will still suck, mid-term studying will still keep you up, and your professors will still not know your name. Now imagine tuition is magically made free and every Tom, Dick, and Pumpkin Spice Princess can enrol in every entry level class. Class sizes would grow larger and that professor you have already have trouble tracking down will be drowned in floods of fresh and foolish first-years.

Even if a couple years into their undergrads some of these scrubs start dropping out after they figure “Hey I’ve got no debt and the price of oil is back up, I’m off to the patch,” there’s still a problem. Off to the oil field with them goes a chunk of valuable post-secondary resources wasted on dropouts who never had their hearts set on completing a degree.

When I paid for my first term, out of my own pocket, my choice to pursue a post-secondary education was made legitimate. The money being spent was hard earned and saved. I had no idea what my money was going to buy me, and it wasn’t the first instalment on a series of payments for my education. The money was, rather, a slap in the face to make sure I wanted to be in the class room — and after receiving that slap, I knew I was making the right choice.

My savings are depleted and I’m relying on student loans to get through the rest of an undergrad degree, but I’m okay with that. Student tuition and debt is a good thing, it serves as a reminder that you have to give a little to get a lot in the long run. I say, let the scrubs picket and wave their signs, because while their wasting time protesting outside the classroom, I’ll be inside getting my money’s worth, studying for my next class.