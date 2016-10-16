The Watch-men Ep 52: Luke Cage

Out of Hell’s Kitchen and into the fire of Harlem… Luke Cage is out now on Netflix! With a new New York locale, and a new perspective, does Netflix have another “Marvel” on it’s hands? The Watch-men are here to tell you.

On this episode, Sam, Matt, and guest Reg press play on the pilot, taking a look at the MCU’s first black superhero series. With Daredevil and Jessica Jones as Watch-men favourites, all things point to another win for the streaming service. But will the hip-hop tunes, Biggie Small’s portraits, and barbershop banter enough to merit a binge-watching? Check out our review to find out.

