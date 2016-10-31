Photography

1050: After Hours

For one reason or another, you have found yourself on campus past dusk. You feel drained and lost. You want to go home.

You feel dazed and half-awake. It’s been a long day, but don’t worry: the fog will subside momentarily. But still, you have no idea what you’re doing here.

“Here,” in this context, is not a geographical location, “here” is a state of mind.
You ask yourself one thing: “What the hell am I doing here?”

Congratulations! You have found your way home! But your story is far from over; in fact, this is only the beginning. Countless others have embarked on this hero’s journey before you. Countless others are in the same place as you now — wherever you are. So don’t be afraid to ask for help. You’re only human, after all.

And you’re not alone.

Credits
Music by Joshua Angeles
Spoken word by Phil Burrows and Belinda Ongaro
Additional vocals by Jonah Angeles