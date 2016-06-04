The Watch-men Ep. 33: X-Men: Apocalypse

X-Men: Apocalypse hit theatres to mediocre reviews and underwhelming box office numbers, but does that mean it’s an apocalypse for the X-men franchise?

Neale (who, like Apocalypse, is known by many names) guests as he and Matt give their full “this is a pretty mediocre” movie review. We shed light on the films flaws, its strengths, and Neale even does an acapella version of the 90s X-men cartoon theme. Really!

