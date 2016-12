Supplied - Wikipedia

The Jungle Book, Rudyard Kipling’s tale about a boy growing up amongst animals, is in theatres now. This live-action, CGI-to-the-max movie is getting rave reviews by critics, but what does The Watch-men podcast think? We bring on special guest Amie to chat with us about Kipling’s colonial past, how this movie was made, and give our overall impressions.

Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes or Pocket Cast. Music by Broke for Free and Jahzzar