The Gateway Presents: Loneliness in online classes during the pandemic
Listen to the Arts & Culture Segment of the Gateway Presents from September 18, 2020
The pandemic and quarantine have had unique mental health effects on all of us. Join Tom, our Arts & Culture editor, in his exploration of this phenomenon during COVID-19.
Featured Interviews:
Katie Kidd, University of Alberta Students’ Union vice-president student life
Jacqueline Leighton, professor in the department of educational psychology