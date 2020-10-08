MultimediaPodcastsThe Gateway Presents

The Gateway Presents: Loneliness in online classes during the pandemic

Listen to the Arts & Culture Segment of the Gateway Presents from September 18, 2020

Alex Patterson

The pandemic and quarantine have had unique mental health effects on all of us. Join Tom, our Arts & Culture editor, in his exploration of this phenomenon during COVID-19.

Featured Interviews:
Katie Kidd, University of Alberta Students’ Union vice-president student life
Jacqueline Leighton, professor in the department of educational psychology

