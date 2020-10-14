PodcastsThe Gateway Presents
The Gateway Presents: COVID-19 (Not) Back to School
Listen to the Opinion Segment of the Gateway Presents from September 18, 2020
The choice to return back to school in the midst of a global pandemic, and through an online format, is very complicated. Some students have chosen not to go back to school this year. Join our Opinion editor Mitchell in his chat with a student who has chosen to not return to classes this year.
Featured Interview:
Marinya Marchichiw, sixth-year anthropology major