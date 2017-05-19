The Watch-Men Episode 79: Colossal

On this episode of The Watch-men podcast, Matt, Sam and Joyce discuss a monster movie unlike most. The Anne Hathaway starring Colossal pits self-control against dangerous drinking habits but also giant Kaiju against rampaging robot. Does the unique movie mashup work or end in colossal disappointment? Listen above to find out!

