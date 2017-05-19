The Watch-Men Episode 79: Colossal
On this episode of The Watch-men podcast, Matt, Sam and Joyce discuss a monster movie unlike most. The Anne Hathaway starring Colossal pits self-control against dangerous drinking habits but also giant Kaiju against rampaging robot. Does the unique movie mashup work or end in colossal disappointment? Listen above to find out!
Loading ...
Podcast links:
Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-watch-men/id1049970465?mt=2
Pocket Cast http://pca.st/EEa0
Music credit:
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/Directionless_EP/Broke_For_Free_-_Directionless_EP_-_01_Night_Owl
http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Please_Listen_Carefully