Campus Crime Beat — UAPS officers pepper-sprayed on campus

Students are asked to be on the lookout for a man who pepper-sprayed University of Alberta Protective Service officers when they tried to arrest him on Monday.

At about 11:45 pm, two officers were arresting a man and a woman on outstanding provincial warrants. During the arrest, the man pepper-sprayed the officers and fled on a bicycle. The woman was arrested and released.

The man who fled has been identified as Robert Brookes, a 30 year old, caucasian male, approximately 5’11” tall and 185 pounds. He was last seen in jeans, a black zip-up hoodie, and a baseball cap.

Any student with information about Brooks’s whereabouts should contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.tipsubmit.com/start.htm.