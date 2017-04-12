Job Posting: 2017/18 Webmaster

Webmaster

Reports to: Editor-in-Chief

Terms of Contract: Part-time, from May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018

Expected Hours: 10 hours/week

Salary: To be determined

Job Summary:

The Webmaster shall be responsible for updating and maintaining the back-end of The Gateway’s website and listserv, as required. The Webmaster shall also be responsible for maintaining The Gateway’s technical equipment (including, but not limited to servers, computer’s, and printers). The Webmaster must operate in accordance with the Gateway Student Journalism Society bylaws at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Offer on-site technical support in relation to updating editorial computer software, updating and cleaning out servers, cleaning Drop Box, and volunteer computers as necessary. Perform editorial computer maintenance, printer maintenance, and server maintenance as necessary. Communicate with the Executive Director on replacement of old technology as required. Liaise with external technical personnel in the U of A Students’ Union to ensure the continued operation and quality of The Gateway’s computer hardware, software, and networks. Develop new functionalities for The Gateway’s website, as requested by the EIC and Online Editor; work on long-term technical projects as required by the Business Unit or the EIC. Work in conjunction with the Online Editor to produce specialty webpages, including pages for The Getaway, the joke issue in April, and the Purity Test. Ensure the creation of a yearly Gateway reader survey online. Continually monitor all Multimedia content and maintain a strict level of quality control. Perform other job-related job duties as required by the EIC.

Qualifications: