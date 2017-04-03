Job Posting: 2017-18 Outreach Coordinator

Position: Outreach Coordinator

Reports to: Editor-in-Chief

Terms of Contract: Part-time position from May 1st 2017 to April 30th 2018

Expected hours:

Summer (May 1st – August 31st) – 10 hours/week

Academic year (September 1st – April 30th) – 20-25 hours/week

Salary: $9,000 (monthly distribution to be negotiated)

Job Summary: The Outreach Coordinator is responsible for coordinating campus engagement activities such as campus events and social media initiatives.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Attend campus events and network on behalf of The Gateway

Solicit local businesses, clubs, and organizations for sponsorship opportunities, to build relationships and promote The Gateway

Ensure, in conjunction with the Art Director, that designwork for outreach projects is completed in a timely fashion

Conduct class talks to recruit volunteers, work with CSL

Create annual outreach plan and schedule in coordination with the Editor-in-Chief, which will include: Maintain old marketing avenues (Monthly Gateway to Cinema, Negotiating SUTV, Week of Welcome programming, scheduling tabling, organizing setup, coordinate swag material), and explore new marketing avenues. Work with a logowear company to create a swag set to be given away to students during Week of Welcome. This will include working with the Art Director to create appropriate logos as well as the ordering of the items. Manage the Facebook, Twitter and YouTube accounts under direction with the Online Editor Construct and update banners and posters around campus as necessary

Host one event per semester open to campus on a campus venue

Monitor the success of each outreach event and initiative and provide analysis

Provide an Outreach Report to the GSJS Board of Directors on a monthly basis.

Contribute to The Gateway’s branding strategy.

Organize tabling in SUB once per semester.

Organize a recreational sports team for staff

Work with the Managing Editor to integrate outreach into every magazine

Facilitate monthly social media events and/or giveaways by coordinating with donors and advertising giveaway posts

Qualifications

A student registered in at least 1 course per semester for the 2016/17 academic year at the University of Alberta

Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills

Demonstrated campus project management (planning, coordinating and taking projects from concept to completion)

Event planning experience

Must be self-directed and demonstrate effective time management with minimal supervision

Please submit a cover letter, resume and portfolio of up to five pieces to incoming Editor-in-Chief Jamie Sarkonak at news@gateway.ualberta.ca. Applications are due on April 15, 2017 at 3:00pm.

Interviews will be scheduled for the following week. Applicants must present a five-minute outreach strategy pitch that they would implement if hired by The Gateway. This will followed by a 30-minute interview.