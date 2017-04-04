Job Posting: 2017-18 Art Director

Job Description Position: ART DIRECTOR

Reports to: Editor-in-Chief

Terms of Contract: Full-time, from May 1st 2017 to April 30th 2018

Salary: $15,000 (monthly distribution to be negotiated)

Job Summary:

The Art Director shall be responsible for teaching interested persons about the operations of the Gateway in relation to design, layout, and illustration. The Art Director must operate in accordance with the Gateway Student Journalism Society bylaws at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Coordinate and ensure the final layout of each issue of The Gateway, as well as the supervision and support of editors’ individual sections.

Create page templates for each issue, in consultation with the EIC and business staff and adhering to density guidelines, indicating the layout of all pages around booked advertising, with special attention to preferred-placement orders.

Review proofs for design and formatting early on each press night and provide feedback to improve the look and consistency of typesetting and design.

Aid, in conjunction with the EIC, Photo Editor, and News Editor, in the design of the front page.

Aid section editors in the design of the break pages of their section, when possible.

Aid editors in the creation of section-specific graphics as required, or help section

editors recruit illustrators when necessary.

Lay out and design every feature.

Illustrate, with advice from the Opinion Editor, editorial cartoons. While the Art Director maintains creative control of the editorial cartoon, cartoons will contain some level of political or social commentary

Organize and layout the comics and classifieds sections of the paper.

Recruit and develop illustrators to provide creative support for feature design, as well as for other editorial departments (especially comics and editorial cartoons).

Coordinate at least one comics/illustrations workshop per semester, two if possible.

Organize and maintain current and archived issue files on the server.

Ensure that issue files are uploaded or otherwise delivered to the printer on or before deadline.

In conjunction with the Managing Editor, endeavour to generate and/or solicit from volunteers story ideas that may be worthy of in-depth coverage in the features section and aid in the design of the features section.

Hand out new issues of The Gateway once per month at the discretion of the Editor-in-Chief

Perform other job-related duties as required by the Editor-in-Chief.

Qualifications:

Must be registered in the equivalent of at least one (1) course for credit at the University of Alberta during the Fall and Winter term of their position. Must be available to work varying hours. Must have advanced computer design skills, specifically with the Macintosh platform and Adobe Creative Suite software. Preference will be given to candidates with illustration skills, particularly in regards to use of a tablet for digital illustration or the creation of comics Must be able to deal effectively with Society and University staff, students and the general public.

Please submit a cover letter, resume and portfolio of up to five pieces to incoming Editor-in-Chief Jamie Sarkonak at news@gateway.ualberta.ca. Applications are due on April 15, 2017 at 3:00pm.

Interviews will be scheduled for the following week. Applicants must present a five-minute platform pitch that they would implement if hired by The Gateway. This will followed by a 15-minute interview.