Burlap Sack: Ice cream at McDonald’s

After a long day (Week? Month?) sometimes all you need is the sweet release of a hot fudge sundae from McDonald’s. I know the ingredients list would probably be unpronounceable, and I’m sure the “cream” part is closer to lard than it is to any milk product, but at 1:00 a.m., nothing soothes my soul like a McFlurry.

Don’t rely on a sweet treat from your favourite fast food place to get you through the tough times though, because at night they stop serving it. Apparently McDonald’s needs to “clean the ice cream machine” (clearly they don’t understand that my need for ice cream far outweighs my desire to regulate the cleanliness of things that go in my stomach) and therefore has to turn it off at certain hours. Is nothing sacred anymore? No. Not even (potentially toxic) ice cream.