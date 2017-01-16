The Watch-men Ep. 63: Assassin’s Creed

What do you get when you combine some of today’s finest actors, a promising director, and one of the most popular video game franchises of all time? The Watch-men are here to tell you, in their review of Assassin’s Creed.

Sam, Matt, and Joyce grab their hidden knife blades, throw on their cloaks, and take a leap of faith, hoping this is the video game movie that finally breaks the genre’s long losing streak.

We are assassins.

Just kidding, we review movies.

