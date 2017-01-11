Throwback: Letter to the Editor “The Gateway is Sex-Obsessed”

October 30, 1964

Gateway Sex-Obsessed

To The Editor:

Re: SEX:

The Gateway this year (I stress this year), is preoccupied with sex – and in connection with its sex reports it has been irresponsible and crude, for example: “Broad’s big bust beeps horn.”

Another example: “He axe struck fear into the hearts of the frosh. His gaping zipper probably scared a few too.” And so your reports go.

This year’s issue-starved Gateway has been over-sexed, over-wordy and under-fed with news.

The medical students may be able to inform the editor that the human anatomy consists of more than sex organs. (did you know that?). Does this year’s Gateway staff plan to graduate to “Flash”?

Re: Oct. 16 issue. Isn’t the editor in possession of sufficient intelligence quotient to write something for himself on page 4? This page seems to be intellectually sterile. What happened to Plato, Thucydides, Toynbee, and Buckley? Is Mozart banished from the minds of people? Being mundane, is fine, but let’s not be ostriches. What did Elliot say about rats and broken glass?

Conversation overheard:

Joe: “I’d like to write an article.”

Moe: “Is it about sex? Everybody writes about sex.”

Joe: “Oh, no it’s something much more serious than that.”

In closing, I would like to ask you if you are, “thoroughly tired by the football game, dance, and stuff?” (Front page, Oct. 23.)

Insincerely Yours,

J. Hutton

Editor Note– You bet I am.