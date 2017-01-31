InterD Conference to explore cross-discipline studies Saturday

From certificates to mandatory native studies classes, interdisciplinary studies at the University of Alberta will be explored at an upcoming conference.

The InterD Conference on February 4 will assemble 100 students, faculty, and administrators interested in interdisciplinary studies at the university. Professors from the Office of Interdisciplinary Studies will be speaking at the conference. Marina Banister, Students’ Union Vice-President (Academic), is organizing the conference.

“Being able to work with students who have different understandings of the world while you’re on campus better prepares you for that real world,” Banister said.

Speakers include Geoffrey Rockwell, a professor of philosophy and humanities computing, and Minister of Alberta Advanced Education Marlin Schmidt. Conference sessions will also cover student perspectives on interdisciplinary learning and mandatory indigenous content. Banister said she’s excited to have a “robust” conversation on the latter.

“When we get mandatory indigenous classes, will it be that every student has to take the same standalone introductory class or will it be more catered information specific to that discipline?” she said. “That’s something that we’ll discuss at the conference.”

Feedback about interdisciplinary studies will be collected from conference attendees. A report on the conference’s findings will later be presented to the university to provide recommendations for broadening interdisciplinary studies at the U of A. Banister hopes this will help the university honour its commitment to interdisciplinary options outlines in its institutional strategic plan, “For the Public Good.”

The U of A currently has a number of interdisciplinary offerings, such as the Computer Game Development Certificate offered by the Faculties of Arts and Science. Sean Gouglas, Director of Interdisciplinary Studies, said the certificate exemplifies his vision of having students from many disciplines (computing science, creative writing, and music) working together.

“Undergraduate students should have a strong disciplinary background in some way,” he said. “In conjunction with that they should have multiple experiences working on and creating projects with students from a variety of disciplines.”

Gouglas said universities are constantly debating how to balance breadth and depth in education. He sees the ideal range of experience is deep experience in one discipline and exposure to other areas as well.

“There are challenges that are beyond the capability of a person working in one discipline to solve,” he said.

Conference tickets are $10 for students and $20 for non-students. More information can be found online.