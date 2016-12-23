Playlist: The ultimate Christmas music soundtrack

At this time of year, Christmas music is overplayed on radios and in malls, so I get how the genre might have you saying “bah humbug.” But with the Pentatonix crushing the x-mas music game, Ariana Grande’s heavenly voice singing sweet nothings about the cheery season, and Michael Bublé remaining one of the most prominent holiday artists, there’s more to Christmas music than Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You”.

I can’t help but feel instantly happy as I rock out to “Run Run Rudolph” in my car, walk across campus with Run-D.M.C.’s “Christmas in Hollis” blaring from my headphones, or blast one of the three versions of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Songs like “Christmastime is Here” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” also bring me back to some of my favourite Christmas shows like A Charlie Brown Christmas and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

For those looking for some holiday cheer or a soundtrack for Christmas cookie baking/eating, here’s two Christmas playlists: one with classic Christmas songs, and one with newer, original songs for those of you who despise “Santa Baby.”