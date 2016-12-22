The Watch-men Ep 61: 2016 in Review

At this point, we can all agree it hasn’t been the best year for, well, a lot of things. But what about movies and TV, could they escape the Roland Emmerich-scale disaster of 2016?

While the Watch-men already determined summer’s big screen blockbusters were mostly a bust, Sam and Matt now turn their attention to all the new shows and films they reviewed in 2016. Along with guest Vincent, the fellas will hand out best and worst prizes in a variety of categories, including: Biggest surprise, Best Soundtrack, Best/Worst Performance, Favourite Director, Favourite Show, and Favourite/Worst Movie.

Who will take home the prized “Watchie Awards” this year? Listen in to find out!

All results are listed below, so stop reading if you don’t want the winners (and losers) spoiled!

Most annoying thing in Film/TV in 2016

Matt: Every movie needs to set up a “cinematic universe”

Sam: DC film executives meddling

Vincent: Giant sky portals/ beams in a movie’s climax

Top Moment

Matt: Spider-Man fights with the Avengers (Captain America: Civil War)

Sam: Jon Snow vs. the cavalry (Game of Thrones, “Battle of the Bastards”)

Vincent: Giant Man! (Captain America: Civil War)

Biggest Letdown

Matt: Suicide Squad

Sam: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (especially the fight between Batman & Superman)

Vincent: The ending of 10 Cloverfield Lane

Honourable mention: It being Neale’s last fact checking day

Biggest Surprise

Matt: Stranger Things

Sam: Westworld

Vincent: Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Best Score/Music

Watchie Winner: Luke Cage by Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad

Worst Visuals

Matt: No answer

Sam: Oscar Isaac’s Apocalypse costume (X-Men: Apocalypse)

Vincent: Suicide Squad bad guy

Best visuals

Matt: Dr. Strange

Sam: Westworld (Episode 1, “The Original”)

Vincent: Dr. Strange

Worst performance

Matt: Jared Leto as The Joker (Suicide Squad)

Sam: Jessie T. Usher as Dylan Hillar (Independence Day: Resurgence)

Vincent: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones as the Ghostbusters (Ghostbusters)

Favourite performance

Matt: Amy Adams as Louise Banks (Arrival)

Sam: Black Phillip as himself (The VVitch)

Vincent: Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor (BvS)

Favourite director/ showrunner

Matt: Dan Harmon (Rick & Morty, Season 2)

Sam: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Vincent: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Favourite show

Watchie Winner: Game of Thrones, Season 6

Worst movie

Matt: Suicide Squad

Sam: Ghostbusters

Vincent: Zoolander 2

Favourite movie

Watchie Winner: Arrival

