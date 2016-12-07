Students are told they are important, problems are immediately solved

Last Wednesday, University of Alberta students were treated to signs on campus that reminded them that their mommies were right.

Mid-week last week a group of students decided to place signs around campus and other places with the message “You Are Important.” This movement subsequently named “I Am Important” aims to reach out to people to improve their self-esteem and self-perception. The group attempted to make November 30th “You Are Important Day,” a date which students will honour. This bare-minimum attempt to reach out his students has actually solved all their problems.

Since November 30th, student depression has disappeared. It comes as a shock to many as all that was needed was a random sign to cure such a crippling issue. Seeing these signs caused students to let go of all the pressures put forth by their parents, the university, and society. Because of the success demonstrated here, psychiatrists have found ways to combat other crippling mental disorders. For example, patients with General Anxiety Disorder are greeted with signs that read, “You’re fine” or patients with disassociated personality disorder are constantly reminded “You do you, boo-boos.” Clearly this momentous event has vaulted the mental health issue into irrelevancy as students have replaced feeling distraught and stressed with feeling “important.”

The effects were not only on mental health but on all other aspects of student life. Since the “You Are Important” signs, student debt has disappeared. Who knew that all debtors needed was self-esteem. With university students debt free, they can now focus primarily on their studies. However, now that students know they are important, all their grades have been reverted to straight As because their self-worth is more important than grades. The “You Are Important” movement has changed students’ lives forever, and we are forever in their debt.

Who knew signs that you almost trip on walking to class can have such an effect on our lives. With this success, students can expect more useless messages appearing all over campus with momentous benefits.