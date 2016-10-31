The Watch-men Ep 54: The Walking Dead Season 7

Ah the Walking Dead. One of the first shows the Watch-men Podcast covered. Now it starts its seventh season after a controversial season six finale. Does this season premiere knock it out of the park? Or does it just beat you over the head with senseless violence and overt gore-porn?

Our Walking Dead friend and resident goat / zombie impersonator Mifi returns to the show as we chat about all that happened in the Walking Dead season seven premiere!

