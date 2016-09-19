The Gateway Presents: Cycling while black and the history of the n-word

Originally aired on CJSR 88.5 FM at 5:30PM September 16, 2016

On July 29 Bashir Mohamed was involved in a cycling incident that displayed the racist tendencies that are still alive in Edmonton and the effects of poor cycling infrastructure on commuters.

We also speak to Susan L. Smith, a professor in the department of history and classics at the University of Alberta who has insight on the history, meaning, and context of the n-word.