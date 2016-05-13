The Watch-men Ep. 30: Captain America: Civil War

*THIS REVIEW CONTAINS SPOILERS*

Marvel strikes early in the battle of the summer blockbusters with the release of Captain America: Civil War.

Earth’s greatest heroes find themselves pitted against one another in an awe-inspiring, action-packed and emotionally-charged thriller, while the Watch-men all agree that this movie was good and do not punch each other at all.

In their super-sized review, the fellas praise new characters Black Panther and Spider-Man, discuss the film’s surprisingly compelling villain and wipe up our drool after Captain America bicep curls a helicopter. Plus, Matt and Sam debate the merits of the inevitable BvS comparisons, Certificate of Random Comic Book Knowledge holder Reg talks about someone with demons for hands — don’t worry, we don’t know WTF he’s talking about either — and Neale pretends to not be sitting RIGHT THERE in the room with us.

We loved Civil War, but whose side are you on?

