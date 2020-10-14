PodcastsThe Gateway Presents
The Gateway Presents: The International Student experience overseas
Listen to the News Segment of the Gateway Presents from September 18, 2020
Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS
Online classes and coursework have been an interesting change and challenge for most students, but this is especially true for one group of students: international students taking classes overseas. Join our News Editor, Khadra Ahmed, in her conversation with Mahek Seth.
Featured Interview:
Mahek Seth, second-year business student and vice president communications for the International Students’ Association