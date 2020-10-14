PodcastsThe Gateway Presents

The Gateway Presents: The International Student experience overseas

Listen to the News Segment of the Gateway Presents from September 18, 2020

The Gateway The Gateway Follow on Twitter 1 day ago
0 Less than a minute
Alex Patterson

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Online classes and coursework have been an interesting change and challenge for most students, but this is especially true for one group of students: international students taking classes overseas. Join our News Editor, Khadra Ahmed, in her conversation with Mahek Seth.

Featured Interview:
Mahek Seth, second-year business student and vice president communications for the International Students’ Association

The Gateway The Gateway Follow on Twitter 1 day ago
0 Less than a minute
The Gateway

The Gateway

Leave a Reply

Related Articles

Photo of The Gateway Presents: COVID-19 (Not) Back to SchoolAlex Patterson

The Gateway Presents: COVID-19 (Not) Back to School

12 hours ago
Photo of The Gateway Presents: Loneliness in online classes during the pandemicAlex Patterson

The Gateway Presents: Loneliness in online classes during the pandemic

7 days ago
Photo of The Gateway Presents: Top 5 News Articles for 2019Alex Patterson

The Gateway Presents: Top 5 News Articles for 2019

May 8, 2020
Photo of The Gateway Presents: An interview with Akanksha BhatnagarAlex Patterson

The Gateway Presents: An interview with Akanksha Bhatnagar

October 21, 2019
Back to top button