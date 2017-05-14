The Watch-Men Episode 77: Marvel movie recap

Our resident comic book expert Reg joins the show to chat about the upcoming marvel movies. We make some Guardians of the Galaxy predictions, ponder over a new iteration of our favourite webslinger in Spider-man: Homecoming and learn about all the crazy stuff going on in Thor: Ragnarok.

Itunes https://itunes.apple.com/ca/podcast/the-watch-men/id1049970465?mt=2

Pocket Cast http://pca.st/EEa0

Music credit:

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Broke_For_Free/Directionless_EP/Broke_For_Free_-_Directionless_EP_-_01_Night_Owl

http://freemusicarchive.org/music/Jahzzar/Tumbling_Dishes_Like_Old-Mans_Wishes/Please_Listen_Carefully