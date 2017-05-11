Job Posting: Assistant Designer

Reports to: Editor-in-Chief, Art Director, Outreach Coordinator

Terms of Contract: Part-time, from September 1, 2017 to April 30, 2018. Some assignments will be given in the summer for training.

Job Summary: The Assistant Designer shall be responsible for designing, laying out, and illustrating materials as needed by the Art Director and Outreach Coordinator. Materials to be designed are not limited to illustrations for magazine and online articles, comics, posters, pamphlets, and stickers. The Assistant Designer must operate in accordance with the Gateway Student Journalism Society bylaws at all times.

Salary: $4,500/contract term ($562.80/month)

Application deadline: May 24, 2017, 5 p.m.

Duties and Responsibilities:

1) Design materials as directed by the Art Director, Outreach Coordinator, and Editor- in-Chief.

2) Aid editors in the creation of section-specific graphics as required, or help section editors recruit illustrators when necessary.

3) Recruit and develop illustrators to provide creative support for design, as well as for other editorial departments.

4) Assist in brainstorming and researching new ideas by attending weekly section meetings and editorial meetings.

5) Coordinate at least one comics/illustrations workshop per semester, two if possible.

6) Circulate new issues of The Gateway once per month at the discretion of the Editor-in-Chief.

7) Perform other job-related duties as required by the Editor-in-Chief.

8) Must be able to work on deadline and complete artwork in a timely manner.

9) Must complete a minimum of four assignments per week as directed by Art Director.

Qualifications:

1) Must be registered in the equivalent of at least one (1) course for credit at the University of Alberta during the Fall and Winter term of their position.

2) Must be available to work varying hours.

3) Must have advanced computer design skills, specifically with the Macintosh platform and Adobe Creative Suite software.

4) Preference will be given to candidates with illustration skills, particularly in regards to the use of tablets for digital illustration or the creation of comics.

5) Must be able to deal effectively with Society and University staff, students, and the general public.

Please send applications to Editor-in-Chief Jamie Sarkonak at eic@gateway.ualberta.ca. Please include a resume, a cover letter, and a portfolio containing a minimum of five examples of previous graphic design projects.